Las Vegas man fatally shot in robbery-home invasion identified

Las Vegas police investigate a deadly robbery-home invasion at the Arcadia Palms Apartments. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas man fatally shot Thursday morning in what police are calling a robbery-home invasion has been identified.

About 1 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received a call from a man who said he shot another man, later identified as 27-year-old Marquis Johnson by the Clark County Coroner’s office. Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place at Arcadia Palms Apartments, 3655 E. Sahara Ave., near Boulder Highway

The man believed Johnson was an intruder, police said. He told police there was a loud “bang, bang, bang” at the door before the man forced his way in, Lt. Dan McGrath said.

As of Thursday, detectives were characterizing the incident as a robbery-home invasion, and police said there were signs of forced entry at the front door.

It’s unknown whether the shooter and Johnson knew each other.

This is the 56th homicide investigated in Clark County and the 46th investigated by Metro this year.

