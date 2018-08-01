Las Vegas man gets life sentence in 2015 strangling of woman

Nathanael Martinez was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in the 2015 strangling of 25-year-old Marissa Gonzales in his apartment. The 24-year-old Las Vegas man will be eligible for parole after 10 years.

Nathanael Martinez appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Lasha Phillips, left, mother of murder victim Marissa Shalesa Gonzales, 25, and Daletch Cooper, a friend of Gonzales, prepare to deliver their impact statement at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, during the sentencing of Nathanael Martinez, not photographed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutes

Nathanael Martinez reads a letter to the family of Gonzales and his family, asking for forgiveness before his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Nathanael Martinez listens during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Lasha Phillips, center, mother of murder victim Marissa Shalesa Gonzales, 25, and Daletch Cooper, a friend of Gonzales, prepare to deliver their impact statement at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, during the sentencing of Nathanael Martinez, not photographed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Nathanael Martinez is seen during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Lasha Phillips, mother of murder victim Marissa Shalesa Gonzales, 25, reacts as Judge Doug Herndon sentences Nathanael Martinez to life in prison, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at the Regional Justice Center in las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the 2015 slaying of a woman in his apartment.

Nathanael Martinez, 24, will be eligible for parole on the second-degree murder conviction after 10 years.

“This is not about me, it’s about bringing closure and peace to the people that were affected by this whole situation,” Martinez told District Judge Douglas Herndon before his sentencing. “I will only use this time to become the best version of myself.”

Martinez told police that he inadvertently strangled 25-year-old Marissa Gonzales early May 21, 2015, when she pulled a knife, demanding payment from him after they had sex.

She was found slain, partially dismembered and burned in a bathtub at the Sunwood Village apartment complex on Arville Street, near the Gold Coast.

Martinez entered a type of guilty plea that required him to admit only that prosecutors could prove their second-degree murder case.

Martinez’s attorneys had asked Herndon for a 25-year sentence, with parole eligibility after 10 years.

Gonzales’ family filled the courtroom on Wednesday. Her mother, Lasha Phillips, said that the only story police had to go off of was Martinez’s and that his version of events shamed her daughter’s character.

“You can’t forget that he cut my daughter up and strangled her to death. He burned her up,” Phillips told Herndon. “The way that he did my daughter, there is no justice or no remorse.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.