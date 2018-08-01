Las Vegas man gets life sentence in 2015 strangling of woman

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the 2015 slaying of a woman in his apartment.
Nathanael Martinez, 24, will be eligible for parole on the second-degree murder conviction after 10 years.
“This is not about me, it’s about bringing closure and peace to the people that were affected by this whole situation,” Martinez told District Judge Douglas Herndon before his sentencing. “I will only use this time to become the best version of myself.”
Martinez told police that he inadvertently strangled 25-year-old Marissa Gonzales early May 21, 2015, when she pulled a knife, demanding payment from him after they had sex.
She was found slain, partially dismembered and burned in a bathtub at the Sunwood Village apartment complex on Arville Street, near the Gold Coast.
Martinez entered a type of guilty plea that required him to admit only that prosecutors could prove their second-degree murder case.
Martinez’s attorneys had asked Herndon for a 25-year sentence, with parole eligibility after 10 years.
Gonzales’ family filled the courtroom on Wednesday. Her mother, Lasha Phillips, said that the only story police had to go off of was Martinez’s and that his version of events shamed her daughter’s character.
“You can’t forget that he cut my daughter up and strangled her to death. He burned her up,” Phillips told Herndon. “The way that he did my daughter, there is no justice or no remorse.”
