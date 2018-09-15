Las Vegas man gets prison term for killing child

A Las Vegas man convicted of killing a 1-year-old child was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years to life in prison.

Craig Dickens (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Craig Dickens, 35, admitted to killing the child, who prosecutors said died after being thrown across the room on Aug. 15, 2017.

Dickens pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.

He was given 396 days’ credit for time served.

