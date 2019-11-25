Las Vegas man ID’d as victim of fatal shooting during drug deal

A man who Las Vegas police say was shot and killed Friday during a drug deal in the Spring Valley area was a 21-year-old valley resident.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who Las Vegas police say was shot and killed Friday during a drug deal in the Spring Valley area was a 21-year-old valley resident, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Dakota Dublin died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office has determined. His death was ruled a homicide.

As of Monday, jail and court records indicate that an arrest had not been made in connection with Dublin’s death. Police have said they are looking for a thin 6-foot-1 man last seen driving a gray sedan.

Dublin was shot just before 10:45 p.m. Friday on the 8000 block of West Mesa Vista Avenue, near South Buffalo Drive and West Hacienda Avenue, where he had apparently met the shooter for a drug deal, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 702-828-3521, by email at homicide@lvmpd.com or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.