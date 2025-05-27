Las Vegas man identified as victim in AutoZone shooting

A 21-year-old Las Vegas man was identified Tuesday as the victim in a homicide at an auto parts store in Las Vegas on Friday.

Metro police block off a short section of Charleston Boulevard as they investigate a homicide on Friday, May 23, 2025, along the 1200 block of Charleston Boulevard. A man died on the scene after the suspect shot him with his own gun, said Metro Homicide Lt. Robert Price. The suspect was located and apprehended about a block away from the shooting. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was shot to death after police said another man took his gun during a struggle at a Las Vegas AutoZone store last week has been identified.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, David Carcamo, 21, of Las Vegas, died Friday after being shot at the AutoZone at 1201 E. Charleston Blvd. The cause of death was listed as homicide.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Kyle Robert Capucci “went to grab” Carcamo’s gun, which led to a struggle. Soon after, according to police, Carcamo was shot. Police said Capucci had been “erratic” upon entering the store.

Capucci was arrested shortly after the shooting and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Capucci is scheduled to go before Justice Court Judge Rebecca Saxe on Wednesday for an initial appearance.

Over the weekend, a small makeshift memorial appeared outside the store. The memorial consisted of a few candles, a beer bottle and a vape, along with a piece of paper with the words “#Long Live David” written on it.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe for Carcamo’s family had raised close to $5,000.

According to the GoFundMe page, Carcamo was “waiting in line” when he was “attacked” and then shot. The page indicated that Carcamo was a father of a 2-year-old girl.

Last week, police said Carcamo “just happened to be open and carry” with a firearm and that the suspect, later identified as Capucci, “went to grab the open and carry firearm, which caused a struggle to ensue.”

According to court records, Capucci pleaded guilty to a felony attempted robbery charge and served time in prison following a disturbance at a Grouchy John’s coffee shop on South Maryland Parkway in February 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking charge from 2014 in Las Vegas, court records show.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.