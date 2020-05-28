Las Vegas man killed by wife during domestic altercation ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 48-year-old man who Las Vegas police said was shot in self-defense by his wife Sunday night at an east valley apartment complex.

He was Roderick Gibson, 48, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. He was shot by his wife during a domestic dispute that involved a female juvenile, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the night of the shooting.

Police received multiple 911 calls about 9 p.m. Sunday reporting the shooting at the apartment complex on the 1700 block of East Reno Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street, Spencer said.

Spencer said Gibson had gotten into a “physical altercation with the juvenile,” and had begun to “choke or strangle” the girl. The woman, who has been identified as the girl’s mother, attempted to break up the fight while holding a handgun.

“The altercation then went physical and she ended up shooting the deceased,” Spencer said.

Gibson died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. He died at the scene.

After interviewing the woman and the girl, detectives determined the shooting was in self-defense, Spencer has said.

The case has been sent to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review, which is routine in possible self-defense killings.

