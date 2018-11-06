Las Vegas man killed in confrontation with suspected prowler ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the name of an 80-year-old Las Vegas man fatally shot last month after confronting a prowler.

George McGuire, whose death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Blunt force head trauma also contributed to his death, the coroner’s office said.

About 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, Las Vegas police received the 911 call of the possible prowler on the 8100 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Cimarron Road. A man was breaking fences trying to get into courtyards of residences in the area, police said.

McGuire was shot in the head after exiting his home and confronting the suspect, police said. He died at the scene.

The suspect, identified in jail records as 34-year-old Sheldon H. Thomas, was taken into custody by patrol officers and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. He is being held on $500,000 bail, and his preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 14.

