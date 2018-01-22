Las Vegas man killed in dispute over parking spot identified

Jeffrey Robinson, 62, was shot late on Jan. 4 in the parking lot of a residential area on the 6200 block of Ilanos Lane after arguing with another man over a parking spot. The suspected shooter used a shotgun, police said.

The Clark County Coroner. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas man killed after an argument over a parking spot in early January has been identified.

Jeffrey Robinson, 62, died of a gunshot wound to his right side. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner.

Police said Robinson was shot late on Jan. 4 in the parking lot of a residential area on the 6200 block of Ilanos Lane after arguing with another man over a parking spot. The suspected shooter used a shotgun, police said.

At the time, Robinson’s killing was the second homicide investigated by Metropolitan Police Department detectives this year.

