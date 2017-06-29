Las Vegas man killed in February shooting tried to break up fight

A 36-year-old man was about to visit ailing family at an eastern Las Vegas apartment complex. He was killed outside the apartment while trying to break up a fight, according to Las Vegas police documents.

Demetrus Johnny Thomas, left, and DaJuan Marquise Barnwell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department have accused two 28-year-old men of shooting Michael Mosley about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 17, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Review-Journal.

The arrest warrant said Mosley and his wife, Lacresha Smith, were visiting a relative “who had serious health issues” at the Hamptons Apartments, 3070 S. Nellis Blvd., near Desert Inn Road. They showed up with a family friend.

Soon after they arrived, a fight broke out nearby.

A woman, believed to be with Smith, got into a brief spat with Smith’s cousin. The woman walked into a nearby apartment to “go get her brothers,” the warrant said. Several people walked out, including two men Metro has identified as the suspects, DaJuan Marquise Barnwell and Demetrus Johnny Thomas.

The large group, consisting of people who knew or were related to one another, broke into a fight.

Mosley intervened, police wrote in the warrant.

Witness accounts and evidence at the scene led police to think Barnwell shot Mosley first, according to the warrant. After Mosley fell, a woman who saw him lying on the ground tried to help him. Police accused Thomas of pulling her off of Mosley and shooting him several more times.

Mosley died about 45 minutes later at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Barnwell and Thomas each face one count of murder and are being held without bail in Clark County Detention Center.

