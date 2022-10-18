69°F
Homicides

Las Vegas man killed outside east valley high school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2022 - 3:57 pm
 
Sunrise Mountain High School at 2575 N. Los Feliz St. in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)
A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot next to Sunrise Mountain High School.

The man was in a fight with another man around 1 a.m. in a parking lot near the 2600 block of North Los Feliz Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspected shooter ran off before police arrived, and the person who was shot died at University Medical Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the victim as Michael Daniel Oliva, 30, of Las Vegas. He died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

