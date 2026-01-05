Man accused of killing grandmother, living with her body says ‘AI voices’ guided him

Franqulin Flores, 41, was charged with one count of murder after Las Vegas police did a welfare check on 75-year-old Renya Flores De Hernandez and found the woman dead in her bed.

A Las Vegas man accused of mutilating his grandmother with a hatchet told police that he lived with her dead body until the “A.I. voices and informants told him that his time was up,” according to his arrest report.

Franqulin Flores, 41, was charged with one count of murder after Metropolitan Police Department officers made a welfare check on 75-year-old Renya Flores De Hernandez on Dec. 29 and found the woman dead in her bed. Police said a large black-and-silver hatchet was found next to her body, which had been covered with blankets.

Flores, who told police he was trying to divorce his wife and had nowhere else to stay, moved in with his grandmother about a week before the killing. Her family said they last saw her while speaking on FaceTime with Flores on Dec. 28.

Officers arrested Flores, who was inside his car near the Pittman Wash Trail in Henderson. They found his grandmother’s missing jewelry and cash inside the vehicle, according to the report. Detectives interviewed Flores, and he said that he believed that Flores De Hernandez was involved in a conspiracy to steal his money.

Flores also told police he believed his grandmother was supporting his Amazon co-workers, whom he accused of trafficking his children and wife. He admitted that he “hacked” Flores De Hernandez, striking her four or five times in the face, police said.

“Franqulin entered Reyna’s bedroom wearing only a pair of green plaid boxer shorts and armed with a hatchet,” the report said of Flores’ interview with detectives. “He kissed Rena on the forehead and then ‘gave her mercy.’”

The Clark County Coroner’s office has said that Flores De Hernandez died of chop wounds.

Afterward, Flores came and went from the apartment, stealing items of value, including jewelry, a tablet, and cash, police said. Flores — who said he had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder — told police that he left the apartment for good after the A.I. voices told him to.

Officers conducted the welfare check on Flores De Hernandez after Flores told his wife that his grandmother had gone to heaven, according to the report. Court records indicate he is being held without bail.

