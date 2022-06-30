104°F
Homicides

Las Vegas man now a suspect in 2 homicides

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2022 - 4:17 pm
 
Alonzo Brown (Metropolitan Police Department)
Alonzo Brown (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police say a man arrested in an east Las Vegas slaying is now a suspect in a second homicide in the same neighborhood.

Alonzo Brown, 18, of Las Vegas, has been arrested in the June 23 killing of Josue Chaparro-Montalvo, 36, near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway.

An arrest report indicates he is also considered a suspect in the May 4 killing of Paulo Viana, 62, who was shot at a bus stop in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Las Vegas Justice Court records currently indicate he is charged in a single slaying. It was not immediately clear which homicide he is charged in.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

