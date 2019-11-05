Las Vegas man pleads not guilty in slaying of 24-year-old model

Christopher Prestipino, 45, was indicted last week on murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez.

A 250-gallon water tank, encased in concrete and wood, that authorities said had contained the body of Esmeralda Gonzalez, was found about 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas near Glendale. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 250-gallon water tank, encased in concrete and wood, that authorities said had contained the body of Esmeralda Gonzalez, was found about 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas near Glendale. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The bedroom of Christopher Prestipino where Las Vegas model Esmeralda Gonzalez was tied up according to authorities. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Judge Douglas Herndon presides over Christopher Prestipino's, charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas model Esmeralda Gonzalez, court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christopher Prestipino, charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas model Esmeralda Gonzalez, appears in court during his court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christopher Prestipino, charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas model Esmeralda Gonzalez, appears in court during his court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christopher Prestipino, charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas model Esmeralda Gonzalez, appears in court during his court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christopher Prestipino, charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas model Esmeralda Gonzalez, appears in court during his court hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in the slaying of a 24-year-old model whose body authorities said was found encased in concrete.

Christopher Prestipino, 45, was indicted last week on murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez.

Prestipino’s roommate, Casandra Garrett, 39, and his girlfriend, Lisa Mort, 31, also are charged in the slaying.

Garrett faces murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, while Mort faces one count of harboring, concealing or aiding a felon.

Garrett remained jailed in Wisconsin, where she was arrested last month. She is awaiting extradition to face a judge in Nevada.

Court documents allege that Prestipino and Garrett killed Gonzalez “with a poisonous substance and/or by strangulation.” Her body was found inside a 250-gallon water tank that had been covered with concrete and wood about 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas near Glendale, according to court records.

Gonzalez, who worked in the adult entertainment industry and had more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, lived about one-tenth of a mile from Prestipino.

Her Facebook profile indicated that she was from Michoacan, Mexico, and had studied at UNLV.

Prosecutors have written in court papers that Prestipino took extensive measures to hide Gonzalez’s body after he strangled her and injected her with pool cleaner.

Gonzalez was last seen alive in the pre-dawn hours of May 31, when she was captured on residential surveillance video trying to open the door to a home on the 9000 block of West Torino Avenue, less than two-tenths of a mile from Prestipino’s home.

In court papers, Prestipino’s lawyer, Bill Terry, argued that Prestipino was not a flight risk, saying that he had returned to Las Vegas from a short vacation and was arrested after leaving the airport last month.

But Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly said Prestipino may have had plans to travel as far as China before his arrest. He returned from Belize after telling Mort that “if everything’s cool,” he would come get her, according to court documents.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.