Las Vegas man pleads not guilty to killing father, 96, during quarrel

Oris Jones, 67, told police he grew angry when his father “began speaking badly about Steve Harvey and bald headed men” while the two were watching TV, an arrest report said.

Oris Jones (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man accused of killing his 96-year-old father during an argument in July pleaded not guilty to a murder charge last week, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Oris Jones, 67, is accused of killing his father during an argument at their home on July 30, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. On Aug. 4, Jones pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder of an older person, court records show.

Both Jones and his daughter called 911 just before midnight to report a “medical emergency” at a home on the 4800 block of Van Carol Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive. According to his arrest report, Jones’ daughter reported that he told her “he had an argument with his dad and put his hands on him.”

“Oris also told his daughter, ‘Daughter I think I killed my dad,’ ” the report said.

Jones also showed up at his neighbor’s home and told him he had “hit his dad,” the report said.

Jones’ father, 96-year-old Richard Jones, was taken to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he died. His death was ruled a homicide due to strangulation and multiple blunt force injuries to the head and chest, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

During an interview with police, Oris Jones said the argument began when his father “started to ‘chant’ about the devil and not God.” Oris Jones said he grew angrier when his father “began speaking badly about Steve Harvey and bald headed men” while the two were watching TV, the report said.

Oris Jones told police he hit his father, but he then declined to speak further without an attorney, the report said.

The younger Jones remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday without bail, jail records show. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

