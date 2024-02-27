68°F
Homicides

Las Vegas man shot and killed in Arizona

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2024 - 12:02 pm
 
Mohave County Sheriff's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Authorities in Arizona are investigating a shooting death of a Las Vegas man, according to a release from the Mohave County sheriff’s office.

Richard William Ward, 40, of Las Vegas died Sunday in Golden Valley, Arizona, the release said. Golden Valley is about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Detectives were called around 8 p.m. to a residence on the 2500 block of Naco Road in response to a male shooting victim. Deputies initiated life-saving measures before the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or 800-522-4312, ext. 4288, and reference DR# 24-007175.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

