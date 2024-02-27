Las Vegas man shot and killed in Arizona

Authorities in Arizona are investigating a shooting death of a Las Vegas man, according to a release from the Mohave County sheriff’s office.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Richard William Ward, 40, of Las Vegas died Sunday in Golden Valley, Arizona, the release said. Golden Valley is about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Detectives were called around 8 p.m. to a residence on the 2500 block of Naco Road in response to a male shooting victim. Deputies initiated life-saving measures before the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or 800-522-4312, ext. 4288, and reference DR# 24-007175.

This investigation remains ongoing.

