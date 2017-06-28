ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Homicides

Las Vegas man shot dead at apartment complex by Nellis Air Force Base identified

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2017 - 8:26 pm
 

The man who was shot dead June 15 at an apartment complex near Nellis Air Force Base has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Charles William Johnson, 68, of Las Vegas, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. at The Rubix apartments, 5300 E. Craig Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, police said.

The suspected shooter, later identified as Kevin Hoskins, 26, told police that Johnson was trying to enter his third-floor apartment, so he opened fire. Police Lt. Dan McGrath said the incident occurred in a hallway, not in the suspected shooter’s doorway, however.

McGrath said Johnson also lived at the apartment complex but away from the apartment where he was shot.

Hoskins told police that he was inside the apartment with his 10-year-old son and that he tried to keep Johnson out before pulling the trigger.

“It’s up to him why he made that decision,” McGrath said.

The coroner’s office has determined Johnson’s death was a homicide. Hoskins was booked into the county jail on a first-degree murder charge.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Homicides Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like