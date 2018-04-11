Las Vegas man shot neighbor as he lay on ground, witnesses say

Tony Quinonez, 28, was charged with murder Tuesday in the weekend slaying of his 45-year-old neighbor, Sadiq Abdush-Shaheed in an apartment complex at 2895 E. Charleston Boulevard, police said.

Tony Quinonez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man accused of killing his neighbor Saturday told police he pulled the trigger when the neighbor ran toward him with a knife, according to police documents.

Witnesses, however, told investigators the neighbor was trying to get into his own home when shots were fired. The shooter then pumped his shotgun and fired two more rounds into the man while he was on the ground, they told investigators.

Tony Quinonez, 28, was charged with murder Tuesday in the weekend slaying of his 45-year-old neighbor, Sadiq Abdush-Shaheed. Quinonez and Abdush-Shaheed lived in the same apartment complex at 2895 E. Charleston Boulevard, police said.

Police said the two men fought previously to the shooting and that Abdush-Shaheed had stabbed Quinonez at least once in the head.

Quinonez told police he was working on an engine when he heard Abdush-Shaheed yell, according to Quinonez’s arrest report. He told police he first ignored the man because he thought he was mentally ill.

When the man yelled again, Quinonez turned around and saw him pull out a large folding knife, he told police. Quinonez said he ran for his apartment, but the man caught up to him, according to the report.

The two fought and Abdush-Shaheed stabbed Quinonez, the report says.

Quinonez said he went into his apartment, shut the door and grabbed two shotguns, according to the report. He told police Abdush-Shaheed did not try to get inside the apartment.

When Quinonez came outside his apartment, he said he saw the man calmly walking away. Quinonez began to walk downstairs with his guns when Abdush-Shaheed heard him and turned around. He told police Abdush-Shaheed came toward him with a knife when he reached the bottom of the stairs.

Quinonez fired one shot at Abdush-Shaheed, who continued toward him, he told detectives. He fired another shot when the neighbor grabbed the shotgun and tried to stab him, he told police.

Quinonez said that after firing the second round, Abdush-Shaheed said, “You got me,” before falling to the ground.

Witnesses did not tell police Abdush-Shaheed attacked Quinonez in the moments leading up to the shooting. One witness said he only heard the man say “stop” and “help” as he ran from Quinonez, according to the report.

Quinonez is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

