Las Vegas man suspected of fatally stabbing his father

Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Desert Garden Condominiums, 1720 W. Bonanza Road in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police say a 22-year-old man is suspected of fatally stabbing his father at a condominium in central Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Police Lt. Dave Valenta said officers were called to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center at 2 a.m. for a report of a man suffering from what were described as minor lacerations at the hospital.

After gathering some preliminary information, Valenta said officers came to conclude “that the male had stabbed his father.”

Valenta said officers then went to the man’s residence at the Desert Garden Condominiums, 1720 W. Bonanza Road near Martin Luther King Boulevard, and found the individual’s father deceased in a condominium there.

“They were able to locate an apartment, make entry and they did find the deceased body of a Hispanic male,” Valenta said. “We’ve identified that Hispanic male. He’s going to be a 54-year-old male.”

Valenta said the father and son had recently started living together at the complex. Police did not know whether the pair had argued or if there was a dispute prior to the father being stabbed.

The son, Valenta said, was taken into custody and was expected to be interviewed by detectives. He had not been formally arrested as of 7:20 a.m.

