Las Vegas man used meth before shooting parents, report says

A Las Vegas man accused of shooting his parents told police he was on methamphetamine and angry at the time, according to his arrest report.

Alfonso Fernandez, 30 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man accused of shooting his parents Saturday in the south valley told police he was on methamphetamine and angry because no one would believe his claims of hearing “noises and footsteps” inside the family home, according to his arrest report.

Las Vegas police arrested Alfonso Fernandez, 30, at the family residence in the 4300 block of Garland Court, near Rochelle and Eastern Avenues, at about 1 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Police said Fernandez killed his father, Manual, in a garage of the home and critically wounded his mother, Nemesia, in a stairwell with a 9 mm handgun.

An arrest report for Alfonso Fernandez said he agreed to talk to detectives after the shooting. He told police “he was using methamphetamine the night before and heard several noises and footsteps throughout the residence.”

“He had confronted his mother about the noises he had heard, and his mother and sister would not believe him,” the arrest report states. “Fernandez stated he became angry as the day went on because no one in the household would believe him (as) to what he was hearing inside the residence.

“Fernandez decided he was going to kill his mom and dad because it was their house and they make the rules.”

Just before the shooting, Alfonso Fernandez told his two sisters to leave the home, but they would not, and his mother told him “he was just hallucinating, and to stop,” according to the report.

He then asked his father to meet him in the garage of the residence. Once in the garage, he asked his father, “Why don’t you believe me?” He then shot his father several times, the report states.

“Fernandez went into the residence and shot his mother multiple times,” police wrote. “Fernandez only intended to shoot his parents and not his siblings. Fernandez went upstairs to tell his sisters he was sorry and then surrendered.”

Alfonso Fernandez remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday afternoon.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.