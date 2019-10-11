Las Vegas man was killed by shotgun blast to the head as he slept

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined that a man shot to death early Thursday was killed with a shotgun as he slept.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting death at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of West Viking Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting death at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of West Viking Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A van carrying the body of a shooting victim leaves the crime scene as Las Vegas police investigate the shooting at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of West Viking Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting death at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of West Viking Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting death at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of West Viking Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined that a man shot to death early Thursday was killed with a shotgun as he slept.

The victim was 24-year-old Marco Antonio Alvizo of Las Vegas, according to the coroner’s office. A shotgun wound to the head killed him, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Jail and court records show that no arrests had been made in his death as of early Friday afternoon. Las Vegas police have said they are looking for at least three men believed to be in their 20s, but have not released a more detailed description of the shooters.

Just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday, a woman answered a knock at the door of an apartment unit at the Viridian Apartments, 4255 W. Viking Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

As she opened the door, three men wearing hoodies pushed past her and entered the apartment, at which point one of them shot Alvizo as he slept in the living room.

The trio ran from the complex before officers arrived.

No other details have been released, including a possible motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.