Homicides

Las Vegas man, woman, infant found shot dead in apparent murder-suicide

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2017 - 9:34 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man, woman and infant were found dead late Monday in what detectives said was an apparent murder-suicide.

The incident happened at a home on the 10300 block of Numaga Road, near South Rainbow Road and West Cactus Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

It’s unclear how the crime was first reported, or what happened in the moments leading up to the shootings. Detectives said the incident was likely domestic-related.

Metro’s homicide unit continues to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

 

