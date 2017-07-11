Las Vegas man, woman, infant found shot dead in apparent murder-suicide

The incident happened at a home on the 10300 block of Numaga Road, near South Rainbow Road and West Cactus Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man, woman and infant were found dead late Monday in what detectives said was an apparent murder-suicide.

The incident happened at a home on the 10300 block of Numaga Road, near South Rainbow Road and West Cactus Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

It’s unclear how the crime was first reported, or what happened in the moments leading up to the shootings. Detectives said the incident was likely domestic-related.

Metro’s homicide unit continues to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

10300 Numaga Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89178