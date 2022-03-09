Las Vegas man’s death in police custody ruled a homicide

Reiner Sommer, 50, died on Oct. 18 after having a “medical episode” and being placed in custody.

Clark County Coroner's Office. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, archive)

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Tuesday that a Las Vegas man’s death while in Las Vegas police custody was a homicide.

Reiner Sommer, 50, died on Oct. 18, 2021 from toxic effects of methamphetamine in the setting of police restraint. Other significant conditions were heart disease and obesity, according to the coroner’s office.

Police said in October that Sommer had a “medical episode” at a Walgreens on South Fort Apache Road, near Sunset Road. Firefighters who responded asked for police to assist with a man “acting erratic.”

When officers arrived, the man was “unresponsive to officers’ commands,” Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank said at the time.

While Sommer was being taken into custody he started to become combative with officers and resisted. He was placed in handcuffs and “during that time the subject became unresponsive,” Hank said.

Sommer was taken to Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center where he later died.

Metro could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.