Las Vegas man’s shooting death believed to be burglary payback

Marcus M. Collins was shot and killed at a residence on May 25, 2017, at Shelter Island Apartments in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A man shot at least 10 times late May in the central Las Vegas Valley may have been killed over stolen property, according to a police document.

An arrest warrant for Anthony Fletcher, 39, in custody in the death of Marcus M. Collins, indicates Fletcher was upset over a burglary in which two pit bulls and several pairs of sunglasses were taken. Fletcher accused Collins’ son of the theft.

Collins, 39, was killed about noon May 25 in a unit at Shelter Island Apartments, 3770 Swenson St., during an attempt to buy drugs, the warrant said.

Collins was accompanied by a friend, a woman and an unidentified man, and there were several other men inside the apartment. When Collins produced money, several men pulled out guns, the warrant said. He then argued with a man, later identified as Fletcher.

Collins’ friend was pistol-whipped and knocked unconscious. When he came to, the warrant said, everyone else was gone and Collins was shot, unconscious and “lying partially on the couch without any clothes on.”

Fletcher was identified as a suspect via a confidential tip and by Collins’ ex-girlfriend, the warrant states. The ex-girlfriend said Fletcher had seen Collins wearing a pair of stolen sunglasses and got upset when he came to the apartment.

Fletcher is being held without bail in Clark County Detention Center on murder, kidnapping and robbery charges.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.