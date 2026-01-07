Las Vegas mayor IDs man killed in double homicide as city employee

Mayor Shelley Berkley paused Wednesday’s City Council meeting for a moment of silence to honor two parents that police have said were beaten to death by their son.

Mayor Shelley Berkley chats with guests on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at a private dinner event honoring Peter Palivos in Henderson. Palivos received the 2025 U.S. Army Distinguished Civilian service medal award. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adrian Bailey, who is accused of killing his mother and father on Saturday, appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley identified the man killed in a late-December double homicide as a longtime city employee during a City Council meeting on Wednesday.

Berkley offered a moment of silence during the meeting for Roger and Kristine Bailey, two parents who police said were beaten to death by their son, 27-year-old Adrian Bailey, two days after Christmas. Adrian Bailey’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11.

Berkley said Roger Bailey served in the city’s public works department for 33 years.

“We lost them at the end of last year to a tremendous, horrible family tragedy,” Berkley said. “From what everybody that knew him told me, he was not only a wonderful civic servant, he was also a wonderful human being.”

The Grand Canyon Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America called Roger Bailey a “steady, prayerful, and deeply committed leader” who served on the council since 2019, according to the group’s website.

“Those who knew Roger consistently speak of his kindness, steadiness, integrity, gentle humor, and genuine care for people,” the synod wrote. “He loved walking, swimming, reading, watching movies, and spending time with Kristine, his family, and their beloved Labradane, Rocky.”

Kristine Bailey, the synod wrote, consistently served the church’s Sunday school nearly every week.

“Kristine was deeply devoted to the life of the church, especially in her love for children,” the synod wrote. “Through her gentle care, patience, and joy, Kristine helped create spaces where children were welcomed, nurtured, and reminded of God’s love.”

An online fundraiser to assist the family said Kristine and Roger Bailey had been married for 32 years. The fundraiser had collected more than $6,000 as of Wednesday afternoon to help pay for memorial and cremation costs.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.