59°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Las Vegas mayor IDs man killed in double homicide as city employee

Adrian Bailey, who is accused of killing his mother and father on Saturday, appears in court du ...
Adrian Bailey, who is accused of killing his mother and father on Saturday, appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayor Shelley Berkley chats with guests on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at a private dinner event ho ...
Mayor Shelley Berkley chats with guests on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at a private dinner event honoring Peter Palivos in Henderson. Palivos received the 2025 U.S. Army Distinguished Civilian service medal award. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man accused of killing grandmother, living with her body says ‘AI voices’ guided him
Rev. Nick Davi, a North Las Vegas pastor who died in a shooting Dec. 29, 2023. (Grace Point Church)
Widow of slain NLV pastor sues HOA over deadly neighbor dispute
Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, on the 1800 block of Lewis Avenue in Las ...
2 arrested in California in connection with double homicide in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on Sierra Vista Drive on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. ( ...
Suspect in Las Vegas shooting death arrested in California
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2026 - 2:43 pm
 

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley identified the man killed in a late-December double homicide as a longtime city employee during a City Council meeting on Wednesday.

Berkley offered a moment of silence during the meeting for Roger and Kristine Bailey, two parents who police said were beaten to death by their son, 27-year-old Adrian Bailey, two days after Christmas. Adrian Bailey’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11.

Berkley said Roger Bailey served in the city’s public works department for 33 years.

“We lost them at the end of last year to a tremendous, horrible family tragedy,” Berkley said. “From what everybody that knew him told me, he was not only a wonderful civic servant, he was also a wonderful human being.”

The Grand Canyon Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America called Roger Bailey a “steady, prayerful, and deeply committed leader” who served on the council since 2019, according to the group’s website.

“Those who knew Roger consistently speak of his kindness, steadiness, integrity, gentle humor, and genuine care for people,” the synod wrote. “He loved walking, swimming, reading, watching movies, and spending time with Kristine, his family, and their beloved Labradane, Rocky.”

Kristine Bailey, the synod wrote, consistently served the church’s Sunday school nearly every week.

“Kristine was deeply devoted to the life of the church, especially in her love for children,” the synod wrote. “Through her gentle care, patience, and joy, Kristine helped create spaces where children were welcomed, nurtured, and reminded of God’s love.”

An online fundraiser to assist the family said Kristine and Roger Bailey had been married for 32 years. The fundraiser had collected more than $6,000 as of Wednesday afternoon to help pay for memorial and cremation costs.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES