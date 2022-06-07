Las Vegas murder suspect arrested in Arizona

A man sought in a fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas has been arrested in Phoenix, police said Tuesday.

(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police said Jesus Osuna-Lopez, 23, is awaiting extradition to Southern Nevada to face a murder charge in the killing of Christopher Pineda, 31.

Pineda was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the 3800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Pecos Road, on the night of May 7.

Police did not say why Osuna-Lopez is a suspect. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that a warrant charging Osuna-Lopez with murder with a deadly weapon was secured by police four days after Pineda was killed.

