Las Vegas murder suspect arrested in Arizona

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2022 - 3:09 pm
 
(Getty Images)
A man sought in a fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas has been arrested in Phoenix, police said Tuesday.

Las Vegas police said Jesus Osuna-Lopez, 23, is awaiting extradition to Southern Nevada to face a murder charge in the killing of Christopher Pineda, 31.

Pineda was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the 3800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Pecos Road, on the night of May 7.

Police did not say why Osuna-Lopez is a suspect. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that a warrant charging Osuna-Lopez with murder with a deadly weapon was secured by police four days after Pineda was killed.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

Nevada gas prices jump to 2nd-highest in nation
CARTOONS: Identifying the next shooting victim
Heat to reach ‘high risk’ level by end of week
Strip land sells for $12.8M, buyer remains mystery
Amazon warehouses sell for big money in Southern Nevada
