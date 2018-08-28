Las Vegas officer involved in fatal shooting on Saturday ID’d

Las Vegas police on Monday identified the officer who fatally shot a man on Saturday less than 24 hours after an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Doolittle Avenue near H Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Officer Jonathan Collingwood, 35, shot a man Saturday morning after he pointed a gun toward others and himself for at least an hour, police said.

Collingwood has been with Metro since January 2006, the department said. He is assigned to the homeland security division’s special weapons and tactics bureau and was placed on paid leave while the department reviews the case.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue following an hourlong standoff. The shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance call hours earlier, Metro Capt. Jamie Prosser said.

Prosser said the man fired two shots before police arrived, once in his home and once while leaving it. While officers attempted to persuade the man to surrender, he walked through a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex with the gun, occasionally sitting. He refused commands to drop the gun and at one point aimed the weapon at his own head, police said.

“They attempted to de-escalate the situation by talking to him, attempting to get him to give up peacefully, requesting further units, trying to do anything they could to potentially bring this to a peaceful resolution,” Prosser said Saturday.

About 7:20 a.m., the man was still waving the gun toward officers and residents, prompting Collingwood to shoot him, police said. He died at University Medical Center and will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metro is expected to release more details on the shooting Tuesday.

Saturday’s police shooting was Metro’s eighth in August and its 18th this year. Eight of the shootings in 2018 have been fatal.

At this point last year, Metro had 16 officer-involved shootings, seven of which were fatal.

