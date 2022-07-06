Las Vegas officer who fatally shot man identified

Officers were initially called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of North Bruce Street, near East Washington Avenue, after a report of an attempted suicide.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police identified the officer who fatally shot a man Sunday night.

Inside a nearby home, detectives found a woman who had been fatally stabbed and a man holding an “edge weapon,” Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank said at the scene.

The man “made an aggressive movement toward the officers” and was shot by Officer Tate Nelson, 25, Hank said. Hank did not elaborate on what the weapon was.

The man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Nelson has been with the Metro since 2020 and was placed on paid administrative leave while Metro conducts an investigation.

They had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Wednesday morning.

