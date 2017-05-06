Las Vegas parents, charged in boy’s death, were targeted by child welfare workers

Paul Darell Jones, charged with murder in the death of his 13-year-old son Aaron Jones, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Latoya Williams-Miley was arrested Thursday on a murder charge in the death of 13-year-old Aaron Jones. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Latoya Williams-Miley, charged with murder in the death of 13-year-old Aaron Jones, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Paul Jones. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Aaron Jones, 13. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Clark County Child Protective Services initiated multiple investigations of Aaron Jones’ parents in the years before the 13-year-old’s remains were found in a desert lot in east Las Vegas Valley in April.

A state disclosure released after Aaron’s death lists a number of allegations of neglect involving the boy or his siblings dating to 2006. But the report — which is incomplete because Las Vegas police requested information be withheld – raises more questions than it answers, and state law bars county officials from discussing specific CPS investigations.

For example, Child Protective Services substantiated a report of neglect the agency received on March 30 of this year, the disclosure shows, but Las Vegas police reports suggest that Aaron was killed in February.

A police report on the arrest of Aaron’s father, Paul Darell Jones, shows he and his live-in girlfriend shared a one-bedroom apartment with 13 children. The nine reports to CPS alleging abuse, three of which were substantiated, could have involved Aaron or any of his brothers and sisters.

Wrapped in plastic, covered with rocks

Family members discovered his body April 25 behind the Siegel Suites at 3625 Boulder Highway, near Sahara Avenue. The body was wrapped in plastic with rocks placed on top of it, police have said. Authorities used dental records to confirm the remains were Aaron’s.

Paul Jones, and his live-in girlfriend, Latoya Williams-Miley, both 33, are facing a murder charge connected to the boy’s death. They are due to appear in July in Las Vegas Justice Court for a preliminary hearing.

Denise Tanata, executive director of the Childrens Advocacy Alliance, said the child welfare system in Clark County failed Aaron.

“This is one of those cases you look at say ‘why weren’t these kids removed a long time ago,’” she said. But she added it is a challenging, subjective process to determine when to remove a child from a home.

“It’s hard without a crystal ball to see the future,” she said.

To exacerbate the problem, the child welfare agency in Clark County has to deal with inadequate funding and resources, high turnover and a shortage of social workers, Tanata said.

“Case loads are extremely high,” she said. “There’s a lot of issues in our state.”

The Childrens Advocacy Alliance is pushing the Legislature to approve a study of child welfare funding. Tanata said Clark County receives far less money per capita for child welfare than Washoe or rural counties in Nevada.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to the murder case, according to the state disclosure and police and court records:

Feb. 12, 2006 – A report alleging neglect is filed with CPS. The allegations were not substantiated

June 8, 2007 – A report alleging neglect is found to be substantiated. CPS places the family under formal supervision and initiates a case plan

Dec. 11, 2008 – The CPS case is closed and supervision is lifted

Nov. 15, 2013 – A report alleging neglect is not substantiated

July 29, 2014 – A report alleging neglect is not substantiated

Dec. 11, 2014 – Two reports alleging neglect are not substantiated.

Jan. 1, 2015 – Paul Jones is accused of hitting a stepdaughter and son — 14 and 3 years old at the time — with a cable cord. The stepdaughter showed a school counselor marks on her arm and said Jones was “mean and physically abuses her and her siblings.”

Feb. 19, 2015 — Jones pleads guilty of child abuse and is later sentenced to up to two years of probation.

March 20, 2015 — A report alleging neglect is not substantiated.

April 9, 2016 – A report alleging neglect is substantiated, and CPS institutes a “safety plan.”

Taken into protective custody

April 20, 2016 – Aaron and a sister are taken into protective custody by the Clark County Department of Family Services. It is not clear if other siblings also are removed from the home.

June 8, 2016 – Paul Jones regains custody of Aaron and his sister in Clark County Family Court. CPS case is closed.

February 2017 – Paul Jones later tells police that he struck Aaron, 13, during a quarrel about candy, knocking the boy to the floor where he struck his head and later stopped breathing, according to police reports. He admits he hid the body in the lot, they say.

March 30, 2017 – A report alleging neglect is substantiated.

April 16, 2017 – His family reports Aaron missing, saying he ran away.

April 24, 2017 – Paul Jones is sentenced to one year in county jail for breaking the terms of his probation for the 2015 child abuse charge.

April 25, 2017 – Two cousins find Aaron’s body in the lot behind Siegel Suites while canvassing the area with missing persons fliers.

April 26, 2017 – In a jailhouse interview, Paul Jones tells the Review-Journal that he did not hurt Aaron but had been questioned by the police about his son’s disappearance.

April 27, 2017 – Jones and Williams-Mile are charged with murder in connection with Aaron’s death.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.