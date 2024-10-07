Police say 15-year-old fatally stabbed sister; Victim ID’d by coroner

Las Vegas police say a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his sister over the weekend.

LA prosecutors to review new evidence in Menendez brothers’ murder conviction

Man shot and killed near park full of kids, police say

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his sister over the weekend.

According to police, at 9:22 p.m. Saturday, Metro received a report that a boy had stabbed his sister in the 1000 block of N. Pecos Road.

The 21-year-old victim was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Vanessa Fuentes.

In a news release, authorities said that arriving officers detained a 15-year-old male juvenile and found a female suffering from apparent stab wounds inside an apartment.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

Detectives learned that an altercation occurred inside the apartment between the suspect and the victim. At some point, the 15-year-old boy stabbed the victim, according to police.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on one count of open murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.