Homicides

Las Vegas police accuse man of killing neighbor during altercation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2023 - 7:28 pm
 
Jose Henriquez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jose Henriquez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man is accused by Las Vegas police of shooting and killing his neighbor during an altercation early Sunday morning.

Police found a man’s body with a gunshot wound on the 800 block of North Tonopah Drive at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Police arrested the victim’s neighbor, 46-year-old Jose Henriquez, in connection with the killing. Henriquez is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting the victim during the altercation.

Henriquez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder, according to jail records.

He was still in custody Sunday evening and is due in court on Wednesday, according to court records.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim or the official cause or manner of death as of Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

