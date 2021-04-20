Las Vegas police address Derek Chauvin guilty verdicts

Syanannah Baylor, center, of Las Vegas and Rodney Carter of Grover Beach, Calif., react at Mario's Westside Market in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, to the verdicts in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Metropolitan Police Department held a news briefing to discuss the guilty verdicts in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after the jury, made up of six white people and six Black or multiracial people, deliberated for 10 hours over the course of two days.

Floyd, who was Black, died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 after he was accused of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. Chauvin, 45, who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes and 30 seconds while Floyd stated that he could not breathe.

Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, said he was glad to see that Chauvin’s trial was fair.

“We’ve always wanted to see due process play out,” Grammas said Tuesday afternoon. “That’s all we in law enforcement ask.”

Grammas added that while Floyd’s killing led to calls for police reform, he does not believe reform is needed.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said in a news conference hosted by Metro’s multicultural advisory council in late March that Las Vegas police have made policy changes to prevent tragedies like Floyd’s death.

He said the department has removed the lateral vascular neck restraint — a type of chokehold — from its list of approved techniques that can be used to subdue people being taken into police custody and also highlighted a policy change requiring officers to render aid to anyone in need and intervene if one of their colleagues is acting inappropriately.

Lombardo declined to comment on Tuesday, citing the department’s scheduled news conference. Undersheriff Christopher Darcy was to meet with members of the news media at the 4 p.m. briefing.

Jason Williamson, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Criminal Law Reform Project, said in a statement Tuesday that the guilty verdict is a step in the right direction, but it can never bring Floyd back.

”While today’s verdict is a step forward in the fight for police accountability and may help heal a grieving community, the systems that allowed a police officer to murder Mr. Floyd, ripping him away from his family and the communities that loved him so much, remain fully intact,” Williamson said.

Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, said Tuesday that the verdicts were a rare form of accountability for police but that more reform is needed.

“We still must radically change policing in Nevada and across the country, increase accountability and transparency, and create policies that combat racism in policing,” Haseebullah said. “The jury’s decision to convict Derek Chauvin does not negate the fact that Mr. Floyd’s tragic murder is part of a horrifying local and national pattern of officers using excessive force against people of color.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak echoed the call for further reform in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. He said he was committed to doing the necessary work to address long-standing injustices and racism.

”While today’s verdict should be a turning point for our country, we know there is much work ahead to dismantle the systemic racism and injustices our Black and minority communities face,” Sisolak said, adding that minority communities are often still afraid of minor police encounters turning deadly. “I look forward to working with State and local leaders, along with community members throughout Nevada, to address issues of radical injustice, systemic inequalities and needed reforms.”

