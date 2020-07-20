Las Vegas police announce arrest in ‘thrill killing’ of homeless man

Las Vegas police on Monday announced the arrest of a suspect in the “thrill killing” of a homeless man who was found fatally shot last week.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Las Vegas resident Noah Green, 21, was arrested Saturday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Spencer said police obtained a warrant to search Green’s cellphone, which had videos of two random shootings. One showed a homeless man being shot in the head as he slept, and the other showed a man being shot in the chest while he walked his dog.

“The videos are absolutely disturbing,” Spencer told reporters.

He called the fatal shooting of the homeless man, whose body was found the morning of July 13 on a sidewalk in central Las Vegas, a “thrill killing.”

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

