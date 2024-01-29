Las Vegas police: Argument led to shooting death

A man is dead after police say an argument led to a shooting Sunday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

A man is dead after police say an argument led to a shooting Sunday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police responded just after 5:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Holt Avenue, near North Nellis and East Lake Mead boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The victim was found near a vehicle parked on the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.