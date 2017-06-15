ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Las Vegas police arrest 2 after ‘execution’ of 65-year-old man

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2017 - 10:46 pm
 

Las Vegas police late Wednesday arrested two suspects in connection with the execution-style killing of a 65-year-old man last week.

Police did not name the suspects as of late Wednesday, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon confirmed they were arrested about 9:45 p.m. near Cimarron and Farm roads in the northwest valley.

Jerry Lee Moore, 65, was found handcuffed and bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head late June 5 on the 1800 block of Cypress Trail, a small residential street near Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, police had said.

Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath called Moore’s death “an execution,” adding that it didn’t appear there was a struggle.

On the night of the slaying, Metro’s only witness was the passing driver who found Moore dead.

“Lot of work ahead of us on this one,” McGrath had said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
