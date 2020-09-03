Las Vegas police arrest 2 men in weekend double homicide

Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting late Saturday near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive that left two dead and two others injured.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ivan Herrera, 20, and Bobby Torres, 27, both were arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday, jail records show.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Thursday that the two men were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near University Center Drive.

Officers were called to the scene about 11:23 p.m. and found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in an alleyway, police have said. One of the people shot, previously identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 24-year-old Anthony Lee Mitchell, died at the scene.

The three others were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where one man died, police said. The coroner’s office on Thursday identified him as 46-year-old Phillip Zuniga, of Las Vegas.

Mitchell died of multiple gunshot wounds, and Zuniga died of a gunshot wound of the torso, the coroner’s office said. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Police have said that the quartet who were shot were walking through the alley toward a convenience store when they were approached by three males, one of whom opened fire.

After the shooting, the suspects ran from the scene, police said. Detectives had not determined a motive, police said in a statement on Monday.

It was unclear Thursday if police have identified a third suspect in the shooting.

Further information about Torres and Herrera’s arrests was not immediately available on Thursday. It was unclear if police believe either was the gunman.

In June 2016, Torres pleaded guilty to a felony charge of battery with a deadly weapon, resulting in substantial bodily harm, while Herrera in December 2018 pleaded guilty to a weapons charge and a gross misdemeanor count of battery on a protected person, court records show.

Each is now facing two counts each of murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, court records show.

They are due to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.