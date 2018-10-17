Las Vegas police arrest man for allegedly killing cousin with a pipe

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the southeast valley Tuesday night.

Keifer Cannon (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 3000 block of Brighthill Avenue, near Flamingo and Sandhill roads on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 29-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge in the death of his cousin after allegedly hitting him on the head with a metal pipe on Tuesday, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were alerted to an unresponsive man about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday inside of a residence on the 3800 block of Brighthill Avenue, near Flamingo and Sandhill Roads, a release said. They found him in a bedroom with a serious wound to the back of his head and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives determined the unidentified man was killed during a fight with his cousin, who police identified as 29-year-old Keifer Cannon.

“The investigation revealed the victim had been struck in the head with a metal pipe,” the release said.

Officers booked Cannon into Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased man’s identity once family is notified.

Metro asked anybody with information on the killing to call the homicide bureau at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

3000 Brighthill Ave, Las Vegas, NV