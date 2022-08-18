99°F
Las Vegas police arrest man in Aug. 1 shooting death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2022 - 2:41 pm
 
Kywon Gueary (LVMPD)
A man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 1 in east Las Vegas.

At 4:08 a.m. on that date, police were called to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Marion Drive, near East Owens Avenue, for a report of a shooting.

Police said a fight had broken out among a group of friends in a courtyard near a basketball court at the complex before Las Vegas resident Timothy Johnson, 26, was fatally shot.

Las Vegas police said they have since arrested Kywon Gueary, 19, in the killing. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that he has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Aug. 8.

Police did not immediately say on Thursday why they think Gueary is connected to the crime.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

