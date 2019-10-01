Las Vegas police arrest man in July shooting death

Marquis Lavont, 35, was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Rayvon Williams at a central valley apartment complex, Las Vegas police said.

Marquis Lavont (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a fatal July shooting at a central valley apartment complex.

Marquis Lavont was arrested Monday and faces a charge of murder in the death of Rayvon Williams, 28, police said.

About 7:45 p.m. on July 8, officers patrolling in the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near Twain Avenue, heard gunfire from a nearby apartment complex.

Police soon received reports of a shooting at the complex, where officers found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

Detectives believe Williams was arguing with multiple people inside and outside his apartment before he was shot. Everyone fled the area before police arrived.

Lavont was arrested without incident at a home on the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, police said.

