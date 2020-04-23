Las Vegas police arrest man in killing over computer sale

Clark County Detention Center records indicate Nelson Ortiz was booked at the jail Wednesday on a murder charge.

Police officers are investigating a shooting in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards, April 13, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brandon Coristine (Melissa Lickteig)

Brandon Coristine (Melissa Lickteig)

The mother of a man fatally shot in northwest Las Vegas during a transaction over a computer thanked police Thursday for making an arrest in the case.

“I’m glad they arrested somebody,” said Melissa Lickteig of Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday arrested Nelson Ortiz, 43, in the April 13 shooting of Lickteig’s son, Brandon Coristine. Las Vegas police said Coristine, 32, was killed during a deal involving a computer at a home on the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle, near the Desert Shores community at Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards.

Clark County Detention Center records indicate Ortiz was booked on a murder charge. Police have said Coristine’s killer was accompanied by two people. The three fled the shooting in a black sport SUV that was at a nearby convenience store. Two people were questioned, but police have not said whether any other arrests have been made.

Lickteig said the killing of her son has devastated her family. She said her son was a good person with “a big heart.”

“He has a family who loved him dearly, more than he probably knew,” Lickteig said.

She said her son was a veteran who struggled with mental illness.

Coristine was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the February 2017 killing of a Las Vegas woman. He pleaded guilty to an assault charge in 2013 in the rape of a woman who passed out drunk after a house party in 2009, Washington court records show.

However, Lickteig said, that should not define him. She described Coristine as a loving father and son “who would do anything for anybody.”

“He is a victim,” Lickteig said, adding he would “be placed in a national cemetery because he served our country proudly.”