Las Vegas police arrest man in September homicide

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in an early September homicide at a central Las Vegas apartment.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in an early September homicide at a central Las Vegas apartment.

Christopher Cotton, 29, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday on charges of murder, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Las Vegas police did not immediately release details about his arrest, but jail records show he was booked under the same police event number issued for the fatal shooting of Tovoris Jackson, 36, on Sept. 3 at an apartment in the 900 block of East Twain Avenue.

Police said Jackson was shot at 3:30 a.m. at the residence near South University Center Drive, according to a statement from police. Investigators believe Jackson was inside an apartment when another man asked him to step outside. When Jackson stepped outside, he was shot.

The gunman ran off. It was not immediately clear Wednesday morning why police believe Cotton was involved in the crime.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.