Las Vegas police arrest man on murder, kidnap, sex assault charges

Police confirmed the arrest of Gary Walker, 55, and were expected to release more information on the case shortly.

A man was arrested by Las Vegas police on kidnapping, sexual assault and murder charges Wednesday night.

Clark County Detention Center booking records list the suspect as Gary Walker, 55, address unknown. Las Vegas Justice Court and jail records show he is accused of open murder, six counts of sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon and assault with use of a deadly weapon “motivated by bias or hatred toward victim.”

Further details on the specifics of the crimes Walker is accused of were not immediately released. Las Vegas police Homicide Detail Lt. Ray Spencer said only that “we arrested him for open murder last night.”

Spencer said a press release will be issued shortly by Las Vegas police. Walker is scheduled for an initial appearance in Justice Court Thursday afternoon.

