Las Vegas police arrest second suspect in man’s shooting death

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A second man has been arrested on a murder charge after the body of Marcos Madrid was found in the desert off state Route 147 in March, Las Vegas police said in an arrest report filed Wednesday.

Madrid, 33, was reported missing by his mother on Feb. 8, and his body was found on March 15 about 3 miles east of state Route 147, “with his hands bound behind his back,” according to the arrest report.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the arrest report, investigators used Madrid’s cellphone records to identify Jose Manuel Garnica, 47, as the second suspect.

Antonio Yanez, 25, was arrested on April 13 and charged with the murder. He told police he drove the victim to the location where his body was found but did not kill him.

Police used video footage from outside a house to identify Garnica as the second suspect, according to his arrest report.

Garnica was charged with open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and robbery. According to the arrest report, Madrid’s cellphone and wallet were missing from the scene.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.