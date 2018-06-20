Las Vegas police arrest suspect in death of Shadow Ridge student

Las Vegas police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday in connection with a northwest valley shooting that left one teen dead and another hospitalized.
Justise Allen, a 16-year-old Shadow Ridge High School student, died at the scene and a 19-year-old man was injured April 27 after someone fired shots at a group of teens walking through a neighborhood near Ann Road and Tenaya Way. Police said the shooting appeared to be gang-related.
Jail records show Amir Gibson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.
Gibson is currently held without bail. His 48-hour hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
