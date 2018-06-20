Las Vegas police arrest suspect in death of Shadow Ridge student

Las Vegas police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday in connection with a northwest valley shooting that left one teen dead and another hospitalized.

A photo of Justise Allen, 16, is displayed Saturday at a memorial held at the scene of her fatal shooting. (Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends and family members light candles during a Saturday memorial for Justise Allen, 16, who died in a shooting Friday night in Las Vegas. (Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Justise Allen, a 16-year-old Shadow Ridge High School student, died at the scene and a 19-year-old man was injured April 27 after someone fired shots at a group of teens walking through a neighborhood near Ann Road and Tenaya Way. Police said the shooting appeared to be gang-related.

Jail records show Amir Gibson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

Gibson is currently held without bail. His 48-hour hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

