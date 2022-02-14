65°F
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in fatal October shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2022 - 10:56 am
 
Daniel Gordon (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Daniel Gordon (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man in connection to an October slaying at an east valley apartment complex.

Daniel Gordon, 36, was booked Thursday into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder and attempted murder, and additional counts of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied structure, jail logs show.

Police responded about 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 30 to the 5100 block of East Twain Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard.

Deldridge Jones, 26, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Police said Jones argued with other people.

“During the dispute, an unidentified suspect approached them and began shooting, striking the victim,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter

