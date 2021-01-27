Las Vegas police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing

Las Vegas police last week arrested a 36-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing another man in the east valley.

Qais Fawad (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police last week arrested a 36-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing another man in the east valley.

Police arrested Qais Fawad on Jan. 20 “during a person stop” in the 3600 block of Maryland Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday. Fawad was arrested in connection with the death of 54-year-old Jose Salamanca, who was found stabbed on Jan. 15, lying on a sidewalk near Sahara and Eastern avenues.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police have said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a stab wound of the back, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Salamanca was seen near a bus stop before he was stabbed, police said.

Fawad was arrested on charges of murder and robbery, Metro said. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.