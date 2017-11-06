Las Vegas police arrest suspect in October shootout

A suspect was arrested Sunday in connection with a double shooting last month that left one man dead and another man critically injured.

Las Vegas Police investigate a deadly shooting at 1135 E. Desert Inn Road on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Joiurnal

Jail records show that Johnathon Eric Stamps, 26, is facing charges of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary.

After what police think was a shootout linked to a narcotics deal, Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 10 p.m. on Oct. 24 to investigate reports of gunfire outside a payday loan business on the 1100 block of East Desert Inn Road.

A man who appeared to be in his 20s was killed, and a second man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with five gunshot wounds. Police said at least 15 shots were fired during the shootout, and several businesses in the area were struck by stray bullets.

At the scene, homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said the two men who were later shot had pulled into the parking lot in a pickup and were approached by a third man. An altercation between the men happened just before two of the men opened fire. The man who approached the truck fled in an alley, firing shots back at the truck as he ran, McGrath said.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified. His death marked the 209th homicide in the county this year, and the 186th investigated by Metro.

Stamps is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

