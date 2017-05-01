Las Vegas police arrest teen in deadly December bus shooting

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/YouTube

A 16-year-old suspect was booked on a murder charge Saturday in connection with a deadly shooting in a bus last year, Las Vegas police said.

The teenager faces one count of murder after a bus fight from Dec. 15 took the life of 20-year-old Jonathan Potter, police said.

Surveillance footage shows a teenager, accompanied by two young men, fighting with another person on a bus near East Washington Avenue and North Pecos Road, police said. As the teen exited the bus, he pulled a gun and fired back into the bus, striking and killing Potter.

Potter died later that evening at University Medical Center.

Police have not said whether the 16-year-old, who has not been identified, will be charged as an adult.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident at about 7 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of 4505 W. Charleston Blvd. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.