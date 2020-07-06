Las Vegas police arrest teen in shooting death at July 4th party

A man is dead and a 17-year-old is in custody after an argument at an east valley Fourth of July party led to a fatal shooting, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead and a 17-year-old is in custody after an argument at an east valley Fourth of July party led to a fatal shooting, Las Vegas police said.

Witnesses called police just after 11 p.m. and reported that a man had been shot in front of a home on the 500 block of Greasewood Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Medical personnel responded and took the man to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives determined that the man was shot by a 17-year-old boy as the man attempted to break up a fight between two partygoers. The shooter fired multiple shots at all three people but struck only the man.

The teen, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the shooting victim after his family is notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.