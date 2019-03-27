Las Vegas police arrest woman in 2017 fatal shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas police arrested a 47-year-old woman Monday in the deadly shooting of a man in November 2017.

The woman, Yolanda L. Washington, was arrested on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with a homicide on Nov. 15, 2017, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed.

Her arrest comes about 16 months after a passerby found Eric Thomas, 32, about 10:45 p.m. that night lying in the roadway near B Street and Van Buren Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and head. He died at a local hospital; his death was ruled a homicide.

Washington has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, court records show. Those records also indicate she has a co-defendant, identified as Samuel Moore, who has not yet been arrested. He has also been charged with murder, the records show.

Further details were not immediately clear.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.