Las Vegas police arrest woman suspected of killing ex’s boyfriend

A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder Saturday after she got into a fight with her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, put him in a chokehold and stomped on his head, Las Vegas police said.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder Saturday after she injured her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend during a fight at a southeast Las Vegas Valley home, police said.

The man called 911 about 5 a.m. to report the fight, which happened at his girlfriend’s home on the 9600 block of Pine River Lane, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Bermuda Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch records and homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

The suspect, a woman in her late 20s, got into a fight with the man, who was in a new relationship with her ex-girlfriend, Spencer said. During the fight, she “choked him unconscious,” stomped on his head and stabbed him with a “sharp object” similar to a pair of tweezers, according to Spencer.

The man, who was also in his late 20s, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“We don’t know what injuries caused his death at this point,” Spencer said.

The suspect’s ex-girlfriend suffered minor injuries, he said.

The fight broke out after the suspect called her ex-girlfriend to talk, but the ex-girlfriend told her not to come to the home. The suspect went to the home anywhere, where she “forced her way into the house” and confronted the couple, Spencer said.

The man was able to remove the woman from the home, but the suspect managed to get back inside the house and grab a kitchen knife. The woman then went into a room with “three small children,” which caused another argument between the three adults, Spencer said.

The man was able to disarm the suspect when she put him in a “chokehold.”

“Once he’s unconscious she stomps on his head,” Spencer said.

The man wakes up and is able to get the suspect out of the home once again, at which point she started breaking the windows on his car. The man then called 911 but fell unconscious again before he was taken to the hospital.

The children of the suspect’s ex-girlfriend were not injured, Spencer said.

The man suffered from “at least one puncture injury” and a “significant injury to his head,” he said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man, as well as his cause and manner of death, after his family has been notified. His death marked the 99th Metro homicide investigation this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

